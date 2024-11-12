BREAKING: Panic in Jos Over Bomb Scare

Reports say a powerful explosion shook the city of Jos on Tuesday morning, leaving many residents and surrounding communities in utter shock.

Sources say the blast occurred around 10:30 am near the densely populated Terminus market area.

Reports had earlier indicated that several persons were injured in the blast, with some sources suggesting there may have been fatalities.

The extent of the damage remains unclear, but witnesses described scenes of destruction and chaos.

“I was nearby when I heard a loud bang,” said an eyewitness. “I saw people running and screaming. It was terrifying,” added Gyang Buba, a clothe vendor who confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that emergency services, including the police, fire department, and ambulance teams, have since been reportedly deployed to the scene to provide assistance.

In a statement issued by the Plateau State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Alabo Alfred, who described the report as false, revealed that the police Command in the state received a report of a shallow dug hole suspected to be planted with an Improvised Explosion Device (IED).

The Police spokesman commended residents of the state for being security conscious, urging them to go about their lawful activities without fear noting that the area is safe and free of any threats to lives and properties.

“The area has been cordoned off as investigators begin to assess the situation. We are working to determine the cause of the explosion,” the source added. “We urge calm and assure the public that we will do everything possible to ensure their safety.” security sources revealed.

Details shortly…

