How Pastor Tobi Adeboyega Helped Resolve Daddy Freeze and Davido’s Feud

Media personality Daddy Freeze recently shared a back story about how Pastor Tobi Adeboyega helped patch things up between him and Afrobeats icon Davido.

The tension between Daddy Freeze and Davido dates back to 2019, when Daddy Freeze publicly criticized Davido’s extravagant spending at his daughter’s naming ceremony. This sparked a bit of a fallout between the two.

However, at Pastor Tobi Adeboyega’s recent birthday celebration in the US, Daddy Freeze recounted how the pastor became a peacemaker in their feud. Daddy Freeze even paused all his engagements in Nigeria to be part of the celebration, expressing deep appreciation for Pastor Tobi’s positive influence in his life.

Reflecting on the moment, Daddy Freeze said, “David and I had a small fall out, but Pastor Tobi didn’t sleep until it was resolved.”

The celebration took on a lighthearted note as Davido, Pastor Tobi, and Daddy Freeze shared laughs together, symbolizing the renewed harmony. Daddy Freeze also extended warm wishes to Pastor Tobi, celebrating the start of a new chapter in his life.

