FG and NEMA Provide Flood Relief to 11 Communities in Kaura, Kaduna State

As part of the Federal Government’s 2024 Special Intervention program, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for the North West Zone distributed relief support to flood-affected communities across 11 areas in Kaura Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on Tuesday.

The relief distribution was led by Zonal Coordinator Abbani Imam Garki, with support from other NEMA staff and officials from the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), in a direct distribution exercise held at Kaura Local Government Area.

Present at the event were Honorable Donatus K. Matthew, who represents Kaura Federal Constituency, as well as traditional and community leaders and other government officials.

Residents from the communities of Mifi, Fadan Attakar, Zankan, Manchok, Kpak, Daji Fada, Bondong, Tachira Kaura, Tachira Kadarko, and Malagun Tun districts received the aid.

The relief supplies aimed to help the affected families and included food, clothing, and building materials.

Some of the items distributed included bags of rice and maize, cartons of vegetable oil, seasoning cubes, spaghetti, tomato paste, beverages, and clothing for children, women, and men.

Building materials such as cement, roofing sheets, and nails were also provided to help families repair their homes.

Hon. Donatus K. Matthew praised NEMA for its timely response and encouraged beneficiaries to use the items wisely, asking them to share with those who may need more help.

The Zonal Coordinator also conveyed kind regards from NEMA’s Director General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, expressing sympathy for those impacted by the floods and emphasizing that the support is meant to ease their challenges, though it cannot replace their losses.

His Royal Highness, the Agwan Takkad, thanked the Federal Government, NEMA, and the honorable member for facilitating the intervention on behalf of the affected communities.

