September 20, 2025 - 2:31 PM

BREAKING: Explosion Rocks Defence Industries Factory in Kaduna

— By: Hassan Haruna

BREAKING: Explosion Rocks Defence Industries Factory in Kaduna
A powerful explosion occurred on Saturday at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) factory in the Kakuri Industrial Layout, Kaduna.
The cause of the blast is still unknown, but the sound was reportedly heard across several parts of the city, especially in Chikun and Kaduna South local government areas.
One person was confirmed dead, while several others sustained injuries. The injured victims were taken to nearby hospitals, including the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.
Eyewitnesses described the explosion as severe. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident and assessing the extent of the damage.
Details later
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
