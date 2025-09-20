Can a man have more love than the woman he loves

When we come to the flowers
Is it to pluck or to behold
or a sit in the garden
For
Why do you ask if coffee can be hotter than the heater
How shall we know, who eats heat or drinks fire
I know fire is just hot
Hot enough to burn to death
To make barbeque or turn it to ash
For coffee, it walks through fire
I see it wrestle with colors
Flavor
Beyond seed, it becomes candy, water and dust
I know fire is hot and illumination
For coffee, I cannot say, what it will become tomorrow
But
Should you be distracted when hungry
Can a boy have more love than the beauty he loves
Who knows; till two come together
Or this question lost in their story
The heart can have more compassion than the sufferer it helps
And the elders more zeal than the young they meet
The peacemaker more trouble than the troublemakers it saves
So how can I say if it’s fire or coffee
—
When we come to the flowers