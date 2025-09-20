Can a man have more love than the woman he loves

When we come to the flowers

Is it to pluck or to behold

or a sit in the garden

For

Why do you ask if coffee can be hotter than the heater

How shall we know, who eats heat or drinks fire

I know fire is just hot

Hot enough to burn to death

To make barbeque or turn it to ash

For coffee, it walks through fire

I see it wrestle with colors

Flavor

Beyond seed, it becomes candy, water and dust

I know fire is hot and illumination

For coffee, I cannot say, what it will become tomorrow

But

Should you be distracted when hungry

Can a boy have more love than the beauty he loves

Who knows; till two come together

Or this question lost in their story

The heart can have more compassion than the sufferer it helps

And the elders more zeal than the young they meet

The peacemaker more trouble than the troublemakers it saves

So how can I say if it’s fire or coffee