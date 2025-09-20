spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 21, 2025 - 6:25 AM

Can a man have more love than the woman he loves

PoemEditors' Pick
— By: Akaolisa Emmanuel

Can a boy have more love than the girl he loves coffee

When we come to the flowers
Is it to pluck or to behold
or a sit in the garden
For
Why do you ask if coffee can be hotter than the heater
How shall we know, who eats heat or drinks fire
I know fire is just hot
Hot enough to burn to death
To make barbeque or turn it to ash
For coffee, it walks through fire
I see it wrestle with colors
Flavor
Beyond seed, it becomes candy, water and dust
I know fire is hot and illumination
For coffee, I cannot say, what it will become tomorrow
But
Should you be distracted when hungry
Can a boy have more love than the beauty he loves
Who knows; till two come together
Or this question lost in their story
The heart can have more compassion than the sufferer it helps
And the elders more zeal than the young they meet
The peacemaker more trouble than the troublemakers it saves
So how can I say if it’s fire or coffee

Previous article
Build Camps in High Rise Areas to Mitigate Flood – MURIC
Next article
BREAKING: Explosion Rocks Defence Industries Factory in Kaduna
Akaolisa Emmanuel
Akaolisa Emmanuel
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

No Big Rig For ZiG, But News

Ndaba Sibanda Ndaba Sibanda -
Are the authorities saying no more to a series...

Yoruba: From ancestors to architects (1)

Abiodun Komolafe Abiodun Komolafe -
The Yoruba-speaking people of Nigeria have been floundering, a...

Heart Beat Challenge: The Beat Nigerians Must Not Miss

Isaac Asabor Isaac Asabor -
On Monday, September 29, 2025, the world will mark...

NSUK to Host Feed Analysis Laboratory for North Central Nigeria

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
In a major step toward enhancing food safety and...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

No Big Rig For ZiG, But News

Poem 0
Are the authorities saying no more to a series...

Yoruba: From ancestors to architects (1)

Opinions 0
The Yoruba-speaking people of Nigeria have been floundering, a...

Heart Beat Challenge: The Beat Nigerians Must Not Miss

Opinions 0
On Monday, September 29, 2025, the world will mark...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x