BREAKING: Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Price to ₦835 Per Litre, Marking Third Reduction in Six Weeks

In a bid to ease the burden on consumers, Dangote Refinery has cut the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to ₦835 per litre—a ₦30 drop from the ₦865 price just six days ago.

This marks the third price cut in less than six weeks, reflect Againing a 3.5% decrease from the previous price.

The new rate is also ₦45 lower than the ₦880 per litre price last Wednesday.

The refinery’s move, confirmed in a notice to customers on Wednesday, includes charges by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

The timing aligns with reports that the cost of imported petrol has fallen to ₦853 per litre.

Meanwhile, marketers have been approved to import 156.9 million litres of petrol between April 8 and 16, 2025.

This ongoing price reduction by Dangote Refinery is seen as a step towards stabilizing domestic fuel supply and providing much-needed relief to consumers.