Prudent Gabriel and Peterson Okopi Join Growing List of Nigerian Stars Expecting

Gospel singer Peterson Okopi and his wife, Prudent Gabriel, have announced that they are expecting their first child.

The couple disclosed the news on Monday, August 25, through a video posted on Instagram. In the recording, both appeared in white attire while Gabriel revealed her pregnancy. The pair embraced in a room decorated with flowing curtains.

Their news comes during a year that has seen several Nigerian celebrities share similar announcements.

Mercy Chinwo confirmed the birth of her second child on August 15, 2025.

Toke Makinwa announced her pregnancy on August 13, 2025, describing it as a new chapter in her life.

Priscilla Ojo revealed her pregnancy on July 24, 2025, with photographs showing her baby bump.

Chizzy Alichi announced her pregnancy on April 25, 2025, after five years of marriage.

Georgina Ibeh shared news of her child’s arrival on August 8, 2025.

Nengi Hampson, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, confirmed on March 9, 2025, that she had given birth to a daughter on February 21, 2025.

Chika Ike disclosed her pregnancy on February 10, 2025, and later confirmed the birth of her first child in March.

Jada P, partner and manager of singer Wizkid, welcomed a daughter in early January 2025.

Dayo Amusa and Adesua Etomi-Wellington also had children between late 2024 and early 2025, though they did not publicly share specific dates.

While Gabriel and Okopi did not disclose further details, the couple received widespread congratulatory messages from colleagues and fans shortly after their announcement.