BREAKING: Chaos Erupts at APC Meeting Over Shettima’s Omission from 2027 Endorsement

A North-East APC stakeholders meeting in Gombe turned chaotic after key party figures endorsed President Tinubu for a second term but failed to mention Vice President Kashim Shettima.

After Monitoring the situation by The News Chronicle, the omission sparked outrage among delegates, leading to physical altercations and the forced exit of party leaders under security.

Despite a late attempt to endorse both Tinubu and Shettima, tensions remained high. The incident has intensified speculation about a potential shake-up of the APC’s 2027 ticket.