Inside the Tragedy of India’s AI171 Plane Crash: The Lone Survivor, Lost Students, and DNA Matches

A tragic plane crash in India has left at least 274 people dead, including 241 passengers and crew members and 33 individuals on the ground.

The incident occurred on Thursday, June 12, 2025, when Air India Flight AI171, a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The aircraft took off at 1:39 p.m. (local time) but lost altitude within the first minute. It crashed into the BJ Medical College doctors’ hostel, located close to the airport, killing most of those on board and several hostel residents.

The only survivor of the crash is Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British national, who is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Gurmukh Singh Bawa, former General Manager of the Airport Authority of India, described the survival of one passenger as “a rare outcome.”

Aryan Asari, a 17-year-old student of BJ Medical College and one of the witnesses to the crash, described the scene in an interview with local reporters at Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad.

“I saw the plane descending rapidly, then there was a loud blast. Everything went dark for a moment,” he said. “I don’t know why I took my phone out, but I did — and recorded it.”

Officials from the college confirmed that four medical students and their relatives were among those killed. Of the 20 students hospitalized following the incident, 11 have been discharged and the rest remain under observation.

Officials have confirmed that 270 bodies have been recovered from the crash site so far. However, due to the condition of many remains, DNA matching is being used to identify victims.

As of Sunday, June 15, the DNA of 47 victims has been successfully matched with relatives, and 24 bodies have been handed over to families with identification efforts still ongoing.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the inquiry, assisted by technical teams from the United Kingdom and United States.

Both flight recorders, commonly referred to as black boxes, have been recovered and will aid in determining what went wrong.

Meanwhile, aviation experts have listed possible causes such as dual engine failure, bird strike, technical malfunction, or pilot error.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered urgent safety inspections across Air India’s Boeing 787 fleet as a precautionary measure.

The Gujarat State Government, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, launched an immediate rescue and response operation. In addition, a joint help desk has been set up at Civil Hospital to assist families with insurance claims and identification processes. New India Assurance has been designated as the lead general insurer, while HDFC Life is handling life insurance claims.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and met with victims at the hospital.

“The entire nation is praying for their recovery,” he said during his visit. Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P.K. Mishra, also visited the scene and expressed deep sadness at the scale of the disaster.

Among the victims was Vijay Rupani, the former Chief Minister of Gujarat. His remains were identified via DNA and will be laid to rest with full state honours in Rajkot on Monday, June 16.

In response to the tragedy, the government has formed a high-level committee, chaired by the Home Secretary, to review the incident and recommend safety improvements. Their first meeting is scheduled for Monday, and a report is expected within three months.

This is one of the worst aviation disasters in India in recent decades, and investigations are expected to continue over the coming months. Families of the deceased, many of whom were from Gujarat, Rajasthan, and the United Kingdom, are being supported by government officials and insurance companies.