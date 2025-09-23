spot_img
September 23, 2025 - 11:03 AM

Abia Strengthens Infrastructure Safety with New Materials Testing Laboratory

News
By: Ken Ibenne

Abia Strengthens Infrastructure Safety with New Materials Testing Laboratory

Abia State Government has taken a decisive step toward improving safety and quality of infrastructure by launching a completely equipped Materials Testing Laboratory in Umuahia.

The facility will be meant to be a center for guaranteeing the endurance of highways, structures, and other engineering projects throughout the state.

 

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, revealed the progress while speaking to reporters following the state executive council meeting at Government House, Umuahia. Designed to perform tests, the lab is housed on Nnamdi Azikiwe Secretariat Way within the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA). Among other important construction materials, on soil, concrete, aggregate, steel reinforcing, and asphalt pavement.

 

The News Chronicle confirmed that the state administration sees this project as a defense against the growing rate of infrastructure and building failure throughout Nigeria. Ensuring only certified and premium quality materials are used, Abia wants to lower risks, reinstate public confidence in construction projects, and establish a new standard. for Southeast quality control.

 

Beyond raising building standards, Kanu said the facility would also help restrain the usage of inferior materials and stop contractors from cutting corners. This fits with Governor Alex Otti’s general development plan, which calls for the promotion of sustainable growth and the strengthening of urban regeneration.

 

Other state projects, including the rehabilitation of the state-owned Abia Hotels, preparations for the TechRise ICT Training Cohort 2 set, were further brought out by the commissioner. Commencing September 25, the construction of prototype markets spanning 17 local authorities, furnished with cutting-edge amenities intended to empower women and youthful entrepreneurs. In the health industry, he also disclosed developments: 25 new Primary Healthcare Centres have been opened over two weeks; 100 are scheduled for October.

Preventing structural collapses, which have afflicted many Nigerian cities as a result of inadequate supervision and subpar materials, is still dependent on material testing labs. Abia’s move is hence regarded as a proactive action to improve regulatory supervision, ensure safer infrastructure delivery, and foster responsibility in the construction sector of the state.

Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
