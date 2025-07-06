BREAKING: 21 Dead, 3 Injured in Zaria-Kano Highway Crash

At least 21 people died and three others were injured in a fiery crash between a Toyota Hummer bus and a DAF trailer at Kasuwar Dogo, along the Zaria-Kano Highway on Sunday.

According to Kano FRSC Sector Commander, Muhammad Bature, the accident was caused by a route violation by the bus driver, resulting in a head on collision.

Both vehicles caught fire. The deceased were taken to Nassarawa Hospital mortuary, while the injured were hospitalized at Garun Malam General Hospital.

Details later !!!!!!