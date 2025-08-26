Soldier Stabs Civilian Over Alleged Bribe Dispute in Taraba

Tensions have escalated in Rafin-Kada, Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State, after a soldier allegedly stabbed a tricycle operator during a heated altercation over a bribe demand at a military checkpoint, which the community members stated was an illegal checkpoint.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident began when the victim, popularly known as Afudu, was returning from Wukari and was stopped at a checkpoint where he would offload bags of beans he had loaded.

The soldier on duty allegedly demanded that, before the bags of beans could be offloaded, the victim must pay N200, a bribe, which the victim refused to pay.

This reportedly led to an argument, after which the victim drove away emphasizing that he’s a boy from the community and he’s not supposed to be treated as such.

The soldier is said to have later traced the victim to his residence, where a confrontation ensued.

Our correspondent gathered that the soldier slapped the tricycle operator, who retaliated in self-defense.

In response, the soldier allegedly drew a jackknife and stabbed him, leaving him critically injured.

The incident sparked outrage among local youths, who confronted the soldier. Reports indicate that the soldier cocked his rifle and threatened to open fire, but he was disarmed by community members who later returned his weapon, though its magazine was missing.

The development prompted a military response, with soldiers reportedly storming the community, assaulting residents, and enforcing a curfew until the missing magazine was recovered.

Confirming the incident, the Director of Public Relations, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Lt. Mohammed said the matter was under investigation. He assured the public that the military was working to uncover the root of the incident and appealed for calm while the investigation progressed.

Meanwhile, the injured tricycle operator is receiving medical treatment, while community leaders are urging both residents and the military to exercise restraint to prevent further escalation.

Recall that on the 6th August 2025, a newly recruited soldier stabbed a police officer to death in Jalingo.

The newly recruited soldier, Dauda Dedan, allegedly stabbed a police constable, Aaron John, to death.

The tragic incident occurred at 9:00 p.m. in Mayo-Goyi, a suburb of Jalingo town.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), James Lashen, confirmed the unfortunate incident to newsmen in Jalingo on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Lashen said some residents of the area alerted the late police officer over a misunderstanding between them and the soldier.

The Police spokesperson said the late John was caught in the middle of the chaos, which led to the soldier stabbing him.

Larsen said the soldier was currently at large. He, however, said that the Nigerian Army had commenced an investigation into the matter.

He further stated that the army assured the Police of tracking down the suspect to face the full wrath of the law.

“We have reported the matter to 6 Brigade headquarters of the Nigerian Army, and we have been given full assurances of tracking down the fugitive soldier to face the full wrath of the law.

“Both the army and the police are working hand in hand. We have gotten to the house of the soldier, we will ensure he is arrested and brought to book accordingly.”