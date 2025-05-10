Borno State Governor Visits Gwoza to Assess Security After Attacks, Praises Troops

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, visited Gwoza Local Government Area to check the security situation following recent attacks by insurgents, especially in Izge community.

The visit was also to show support to the families of soldiers who lost their lives and to thank the Nigerian Army for their hard work, on Friday.

Governor Zulum commended the 26 Task Force Brigade for their bravery and sacrifices in protecting the region.

He assured them that the safety of Borno’s people remains the government’s top priority and promised continued support for military operations.

“The people of Borno, especially in Gwoza, appreciate your courage and dedication. We know the challenges you face, and we stand with you,” Governor Zulum said.

He expressed deep sympathy to the families of the fallen soldiers, particularly those who died in the Izge attack, and encouraged the troops to stay strong.

“These recent attacks will not stop us. We will keep providing the support you need to succeed,” he assured them.

Governor Zulum also urged residents of Gwoza to remain alert and help the military by reporting any suspicious activities. He stressed that security is everyone’s responsibility:

“Fighting insecurity is not just the military’s job. We must all work together to make Borno safer and more prosperous.”

During the visit, Brigadier General N.I. Abdullahi, Commander of the 26 Task Force Brigade, updated the Governor on recent successes, including reopening roads that had been closed for years due to bombs and insurgent threats.

He said the reopened roads have cut travel time significantly what used to take five hours now takes just two and a half hours.

Brigadier General Abdullahi also shared his commitment to ensuring troops no longer have to take longer routes through Adamawa State for operations.