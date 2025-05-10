Southeast NOA Advocates Change of Negative Attitude towards Nigeria by Citizens

The Southeast Zonal Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Umuahia, Abia State, Mrs Regina Iroha has advised Nigerians to change their negative perceptions and attitudes against Nigeria to a more refined and acceptable stance for the overall development of the country.

The plea was made on Friday by the South East Zonal Director of the NOA,Mrs Regina Iroha during her familiarization tour to the Anambra state Directorate of the Agency at Engr. Ebele Ofunneamaka Okeke Federal Secretariat Complex, Awka.

She said since the Director General of the Agency Mallam Lanre Issa Onuli assume office, good things had been happening in the Agency, describing him as a round peg in a round hole.

She noted that NOA is committed to addressing the ills bedeviling Nigeria over the years with a view to ushering in an enduring in development in the country.

Iroha revealed that the reason behind the establishment of the Zonal Headquarters of the Agency in the six geographical areas of the country by the Director General was to further expand the organogramme of the Agency for optimal performance.

The Zonal Director, advised Anambra state staff and management of the Agency to be more dedicated and committed to their duty so that the DG will have every course to go to the National Assembly to fight for the common good of the Agency.

Describing the Community Orientation and Mobilization Officers, COMOs of the Agency as the strongest unit of the Agency, Iroha said they give NOA the power to sensitize and mobilize Nigerians to key into the developmental policies, activities and programmes of the government, adding that the Director General is regarding them as the major focus of the Agency.

She added that NOA is the only Agency in the country that has two hundred and fifty languages for sensitization and mobilization of the people, calling on the COMOS to work towards changing the psyche and attitude of Nigerians in order to change Nigeria for the better.

According to her, the Zonal office of NOA in Abia State will start work very soon, soliciting the support of the staff in moving the Southeast Zonal office forward.

Speaking earlier, the State Director of NOA in Anambra State, Mr. Edozie Ajaegbu, commended the great work the Director General of the Agency, Mallam Lanre Issa Onuli was doing in the Agency with particular reference to carving out of additional eight new departments and establishment of zonal office for the Agency in the six geographical areas of the country, describing such gesture as unprecedented.

He thanked the Zonal Director, Mrs Iroha, for deeming the visit necessary, promising her that Anambra State will not be found wanting in any activity that will make the Zonal operate optimally.

In their separate speeches, the Deputy Director Media and Communication in the Zonal office of the Agency Mr.Goddy Onwuchekwa,Umuahia and his counterpart in the Programmes department, Mr. Ndubuisi Anozie, lauded the performance of the Theater for development of the Agency in Anambra state in course of the event.

Issues bordering the Agency in Anambra state, such as modern address system, utility vehicle, pay slip and development of a concrete synergy between NOA and Anambra state government were brought to the knowledge of the Zonal Director, during the visit.

In a vote of thanks, the Deputy Director Administration, Barrister Ifeoma Chijioke, regretted that the state Governors in the South East Zone have continued to make the activities of NOA in the zone practically impossible and enjoined the staff to mobilize and sensitize the people on government policies, programmes and activities with any little opportunity they have, describing the DG has a wonderful person.