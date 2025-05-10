Air Force Chief Commissions New Projects in Makurdi, Pledges Support for Personnel Welfare

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, has launched several new infrastructure projects in Makurdi, Benue State, as part of efforts to improve the welfare of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel and boost operational efficiency.

The projects include the renovation of housing for Senior Non-commissioned Officers, upgrades to the fire squadron facilities, and the refurbishment of the F7Ni aircraft warehouse.

During the commissioning ceremony on Friday, Air Marshal Abubakar highlighted the importance of personnel in achieving the Air Force’s mission, stating that “the strength of the Air Force lies in its people, not just its equipment.”

He praised the dedication and resilience of NAF members and promised continued investment in their welfare and operational readiness.

Air Vice Marshal Patrick Obeya, the Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command, also spoke at the event.

He thanked the CAS for his focus on improving the lives of airmen and expressed the Command’s commitment to supporting the Air Force’s strategic goals.