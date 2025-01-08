Borno State Governor Approves N1.4 Billion for Maiduguri Airport Road Upgrade

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved N1.4 billion for the dualization of a 1.9-kilometer road from Ngomari Junction to the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport in Maiduguri.

The approval was announced during the state executive council’s first meeting of the year at the Government House.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Mustapha Gubio, explained that the project is aimed at improving access to the airport, which will soon start international flight operations.

“The N1.4 billion has been approved for the airport road, and more road and drainage projects will be undertaken across the three senatorial districts this year,” Gubio stated.

He noted that several road and drainage projects have already been completed, including repairs to roads damaged by last year’s floods.

In addition, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Professor Baba Malam Gana, highlighted the government’s dedication to achieving Universal Health Coverage for residents.

