Threat To Obi’s Life: Expediency Of Calling Morka To Order As Opposition Is The Lifeblood Of Democracy

In every functional democracy, the role of opposition is sacrosanct. It is a critical pillar that ensures accountability, promotes debate, and provides alternative perspectives to governance. Without a strong and viable opposition, a democratic system risks descending into authoritarianism or unchecked governance. Against this backdrop, recent developments surrounding the alleged threat to the life of Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, raise serious concerns about the state of democracy in Nigeria.

Mr. Peter Obi’s allegation, made in a post on X (formerly Twitter), pointed to Mr. Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing him of crossing the line and threatening dire consequences. Although Morka has since denied the allegation, stating that he neither threatened Obi nor any member of his family, the issue has ignited widespread commentary and skepticism. For many observers, the denial is far from reassuring. This incident not only puts the spotlight on the dangers of political intolerance but also highlights the indispensability of opposition in a democracy.

Opposition parties are the heartbeat of any democracy. They scrutinize government policies, hold the ruling party accountable, and provide alternative governance blueprints. They act as the voice of the people who do not align with the ruling party, ensuring that diverse perspectives are represented in the political discourse. The opposition’s freedom to operate without intimidation or threat is essential for maintaining a healthy balance of power.

When members of the opposition are silenced, threatened, or harassed, it creates an environment of fear that stifles dissent and undermines the democratic process. Such a scenario does not bode well for a country like Nigeria, where democracy is still maturing and political tensions often run high.

The allegation by Peter Obi and the subsequent denial by Felix Morka reflect the deep political divides in Nigeria. While it is important to approach such allegations with caution and a commitment to uncovering the truth, it is equally crucial to acknowledge the context in which they occur. Nigeria’s political landscape is often characterized by animosity and vitriol, making it imperative to address even the slightest hint of a threat with seriousness.

For many commentators, Morka’s denial has not quelled fears. The history of political intimidation in Nigeria provides ample reason for skepticism. Allegations of threats, whether substantiated or not, should prompt a thorough investigation to ensure that no one, regardless of their political affiliation, feels unsafe or marginalized for expressing their views or contesting elections.

Political intolerance is a cancer that eats away at the fabric of democracy. When opposition figures are labeled as enemies or threats to national stability, it creates a toxic environment where constructive criticism is equated with treason. This mindset is dangerous and counterproductive.

Threats, whether direct or implied, have far-reaching consequences. They not only endanger the lives of individuals but also discourage participation in the political process. Aspiring leaders who see the opposition as a death sentence may opt to stay away from politics altogether, depriving the nation of potential leaders with innovative ideas and genuine intentions to serve.

The alleged threat to Peter Obi’s life, if proven true, is a grim reminder of the dangers faced by opposition leaders in Nigeria. It underscores the urgent need for a shift in political culture, one that prioritizes dialogue over confrontation and mutual respect over hostility.

Given the gravity of the situation, it is expedient to call Felix Morka to order, not just to address Peter Obi’s allegation but to set a precedent that political intolerance will not be tolerated. Even if Morka’s denial is taken at face value, the mere fact that such an allegation was made should prompt introspection within the APC and other political parties.

The ruling party has a responsibility to create an environment where opposition figures can operate without fear. This responsibility includes holding its members accountable for their words and actions. Morka, as the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, holds a position of influence. His statements and conduct should reflect a commitment to democratic values, including respect for opposition leaders.

Calling Morka to order does not equate to vilifying him. Instead, it is a call for accountability and a reminder of the importance of upholding the principles of democracy. It is an opportunity for the APC to demonstrate that it is committed to fostering a political climate where all voices can be heard and respected.

The opposition is not a threat to democracy; it is its lifeblood. In countries where democracy thrives, opposition parties are seen as partners in governance, not adversaries to be silenced. Nigeria must embrace this perspective if it is to overcome its political challenges and build a more inclusive and participatory democratic system.

Peter Obi’s role as an opposition leader is critical to Nigeria’s democracy. His ability to challenge the status quo, propose alternative policies, and represent a segment of the population that feels marginalized by the ruling party is indispensable. Any attempt to undermine his efforts, whether through threats, intimidation, or other means, is an affront to democracy itself.

To address the current issue and prevent future occurrences, several steps must be taken. And the first step to be taken should be through investigation. Without resorting to taking sides on this issue in this context, the allegation by Peter Obi should be thoroughly investigated by independent and impartial authorities. This will not only establish the truth but also send a message that threats against opposition leaders will not be tolerated.

Again, another step to be taken is that of strengthening democratic institutions. In fact, Nigeria’s democratic institutions must be empowered to protect the rights of all citizens, including opposition figures. This includes ensuring that the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, and electoral bodies operate without bias or external influence.

In a similar vein, there is the need for the promotion of political tolerance. Given the foregoing backdrop, political parties and their members must be educated on the importance of tolerance and respect for opposing views. This can be achieved through workshops, public awareness campaigns, and stricter enforcement of rules governing political conduct.

Also in a similar vein is the need of holding leaders accountable. Therefore, political leaders must be held accountable for their statements and actions. This includes taking disciplinary action against party members who engage in behavior that undermines democratic principles.

Added to the above highlighted steps is that of fostering dialogue. In fact, platforms for dialogue between ruling and opposition parties should be established to promote understanding and cooperation. Such platforms can help reduce tensions and create a more harmonious political environment.

The alleged threat to Peter Obi’s life and the subsequent denial by Felix Morka highlight the challenges facing Nigeria’s democracy. While the truth of the allegation remains to be determined, the incident underscores the need for political tolerance, respect for opposition, and a commitment to democratic values.

Opposition is not an enemy to be defeated; it is a partner in governance. Therefore, calling Morka to order is not just about addressing a specific allegation; it is about reaffirming the principles of democracy and ensuring that Nigeria remains a country where diverse voices can thrive. In a democracy, opposition is indispensable, and its survival is a testament to the strength of the system.

