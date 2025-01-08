Skit Maker Carter Efe Sparks Concern with Cryptic Post About Leaving Earth

Nigerian popular skit maker Carter Efe has left fans worried after sharing a cryptic post hinting at his possible departure from earth on January 10th.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), the 23-year-old shared a heartbreaking emoji alongside the message:

“Might leave this earth January 10th.”

The post immediately sparked mixed reactions from fans, with many expressing concern and confusion about his well-being.

One follower, @YKoluwaseun9, attempted to lighten the mood, asking, “If you leave, who go dey give us mid skit?” But Carter Efe’s response was far from reassuring. He replied:

“It’s funny now until you lose me, and you will later regret.”

This cryptic exchange has left fans and followers deeply concerned, with many urging the skit maker to seek help or talk to someone.

While it’s unclear what Carter Efe meant by his post, it has raised serious questions about his mental health and intentions.

