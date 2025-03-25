Borno State Government Honors NDLEA Officers for Outstanding Performance in Drug Crime Fight

The Borno State Government presented commendation letters to officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for their exceptional work in combating drug-related crimes on Monday.

The letters, signed by Major General Waidi Shaibu, the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, were handed over by Professor Usman Tar, the Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security. The ceremony took place at the Ministry of Information and Internal Security.

The NDLEA Borno State Commander, Ilyasu Mani, led the honored team, which recently seized a trailer carrying 31 kilograms of Cannabis Colorado a drug more potent than cocaine along with motorcycles and radio transmitters suspected to be intended for insurgents along Bama Road.

Commander Mani revealed that the NDLEA officers rejected a N720,000 bribe from the suspects, an act that impressed Major General Shaibu and led to the commendation.

Speaking on behalf of the Borno State Government, Commissioner Tar praised the NDLEA Commander for the significant progress made under his leadership and assured continued support. He also announced financial rewards for each of the honored officers.

The event was attended by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Modu Alhaji Mustapha (FCNA), Special Technical Assistants to the Governor on Information and Internal Security, and Ministry directors.

Key moments included the presentation of the commendation letters and a group photograph.