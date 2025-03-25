Army Stops Armed Robbery on Bokkos-Richa Road, Kills One Robber and Recovers Weapon

Troops from the 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN have stopped an armed robbery on the Bokkos-Richa road in Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State.

During the operation, they killed one notorious robber and recovered a weapon.

According to intelligence sources, the incident happened on Monday, around 9:10 p.m. The soldiers, who were on a mission called Operation LAFIYAN JAMA’A, responded quickly after receiving a distress call about a robbery in progress.

The troops rushed to the scene and engaged the robbers in a gunfight, overpowering them with stronger firepower.

“One robber was killed during the clash, while the others ran away. The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle from the dead robber,” the sources said.