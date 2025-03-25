Close Menu
    advert
    Subscribe

    Army Stops Armed Robbery on Bokkos-Richa Road, Kills One Robber and Recovers Weapon

    0
    By on News
    Army Stops Armed Robbery on Bokkos-Richa Road, Kills One Robber and Recovers Weapon
    Plateau state map

    Troops from the 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN have stopped an armed robbery on the Bokkos-Richa road in Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State.

    During the operation, they killed one notorious robber and recovered a weapon.

    According to intelligence sources, the incident happened on Monday, around 9:10 p.m. The soldiers, who were on a mission called Operation LAFIYAN JAMA’A, responded quickly after receiving a distress call about a robbery in progress.

    The troops rushed to the scene and engaged the robbers in a gunfight, overpowering them with stronger firepower.

    “One robber was killed during the clash, while the others ran away. The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle from the dead robber,” the sources said.

    0 0 votes
    Article Rating
    Subscribe
    Notify of
    0 Comments
    Oldest
    Newest Most Voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments
    Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.
    0
    Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
    ()
    x