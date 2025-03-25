Gowon Praises NYSC Leaders for Keeping the Program’s Vision Alive

Former Nigerian Head of State and founder of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), General Yakubu Gowon, has praised the leaders of NYSC for maintaining the original goals of the program.

When the NYSC was first introduced, many Nigerian students opposed it. However, over time, it has become a respected and important program that promotes national unity, integration, development, job creation, and youth empowerment.

Gowon shared these remarks during a visit by the newly appointed NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, at his home in Asokoro, Abuja on Monday.

He highlighted the many ways NYSC members have contributed to Nigeria’s progress over the past 50 years. He also praised the NYSC’s policy of sending young graduates to work in states different from their own, helping them experience different cultures and traditions across Nigeria.

Gowon congratulated Brigadier General Nafiu on his new role and encouraged him to continue the good work of past leaders, taking the NYSC to even greater success.

In response, Nafiu called the creation of the NYSC in 1973 a “divine project” that has greatly benefited Nigeria. He thanked Gowon for his guidance over the years and asked for his continued support.

The NYSC was established after the Nigerian Civil War as part of efforts to rebuild the country and bring people together. Today, it remains a key part of national unity and development.