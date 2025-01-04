Dani Olmo’s Agent Expresses Confidence in Barcelona Resolution

In an exclusive interview, Dani Olmo’s agent, Bara, expressed his optimism that Barcelona will find a solution to register the Spanish winger.

Despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding Olmo’s transfer, Bara revealed his faith in Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, and the club’s sporting director, Deco. “I believe in president Laporta, Deco, and I feel they will find a solution for Dani. I believe he will be registered,” Bara stated.

Bara also addressed recent reports suggesting that Olmo may not be available for Spain due to his registration issues. The agent dismissed these claims, emphasizing his confidence that Olmo will be a part of Barcelona for years to come. “La Liga should help them, instead of these reports of Dani not available for Spain… but I am sure he will be at Barcelona for many years,” Bara added.

The agent highlighted the unique nature of Olmo’s transfer, stressing that the player’s emotional connection to Barcelona played a significant role in his decision. “The best deals in football are when players are free… but the emotions also matter, and we never made any career decision for money,” Bara explained. He emphasized Olmo’s passion for the game, stating, “Dani plays football because he loves the game… he also did a massive effort to join Barça.”

Bara expressed his delight at the prospect of Olmo joining Barcelona, describing it as a perfect match between one of the world’s best players and one of the biggest clubs. “I’m also happy as an agent to have Dani at Barça, one of the best players in the world… at one of the biggest clubs in the world,” he said.

The agent reaffirmed Olmo’s commitment to Barcelona, underlining that the player’s desire to join the club is not driven by financial motivations. “He only wants Barça. Stop. Money is not everything in life and football, definitely,” Bara emphasized.

Bara recalled a previous instance where Olmo had prioritized his sporting ambitions over financial gain. When Olmo was at Dinamo Zagreb, FC Bayern Munich had offered a more lucrative deal, but Olmo ultimately chose to join RB Leipzig due to the club’s compelling sporting project. “When Dani was at Dinamo Zagreb, FC Bayern offered bigger money, marketing side was bigger too… but we gave our word to Leipzig and to Oliver Mintzlaff, they showed their project and we decided to go to Leipzig at that point. It’s about the sports project,” Bara explained.

