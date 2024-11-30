“Wizkid insulted my mother and Father”- Skales

Nigerian singer Skales recently opened up about his strained relationship with fellow artist and former label mate, Wizkid, claiming that he has always felt negativity from him.

In a recent interview on the ‘Listen’ podcast, Skales reflected on a social media clash between them that happened years ago. He said, “I’ve always felt like Wizkid didn’t like me. I’m not sure why, but there were moments where it was clear he wasn’t fond of me.”

He shared a particular incident during a Twitter Q&A, where someone asked about Wizkid, and jokingly, Skales said, “My brother Wiz doesn’t have my time anymore.” That comment triggered Wizkid to start insulting Skales and his family, even accusing him of wearing fake jewelry. Skales clarified that it wasn’t him responding to Wizkid at the time, but his ex-girlfriend.

Skales explained that he prefers not to engage in public fights, especially when people might misunderstand his actions and label him as jealous or envious of Wizkid’s success. Reflecting on the situation, Skales said, “I’ve tried to make peace with him, but it’s clear he didn’t want that. I can tell you for sure, he just didn’t like me.”

