October 22, 2025 - 2:57 PM

Nicki Nicole Steals the Spotlight as Lamine Yamal Shines in Barcelona’s 6–1 Rout of Olympiacos

Sports
— By: Ken Ibenne

Barcelona’s Champions League night at Montjuïc turned into both a football spectacle and a celebrity moment as teenage sensation Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend, Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole, was spotted enjoying the show.

Nicole shared light-hearted moments with injured Barca stars Raphinha and Dani Olmo from the stands, watching Yamal score and assist in a 6–1 demolition of Olympiacos.

 

The Spanish giants delivered a statement performance, with Fermin Lopez grabbing a hat-trick, Marcus Rashford netting twice, and Yamal calmly converting a penalty.

The turning point came when Olympiacos midfielder Santiago Hezze was controversially sent off, followed by a VAR-awarded penalty that allowed Barcelona to run riot. The crowd erupted as Yamal blew a kiss toward the stands in celebration, marking his fifth goal of the season.

 

Yamal’s strike also earned him a place in history as the youngest player ever to make 25 Champions League appearances at just 18 years and 100 days.

Coach Hansi Flick, clearly pleased with his team’s response after their earlier defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, described the result as a timely morale booster ahead of tougher fixtures. He emphasized the importance of “confidence and momentum” as the Catalan side turns its focus to El Clásico.

 

Away from the pitch, Yamal’s romance with Nicki Nicole has been drawing headlines throughout the season. Flick, however, dismissed any concerns about the player’s personal life, insisting the youngster remains disciplined and focused in training.

He added that Yamal’s professionalism is beyond question and that rumors of tension within the club are unfounded.

 

With Real Madrid next on the schedule, all eyes will again be on Yamal. Flick is expected to rely heavily on the teenager’s creativity as Barcelona chase top spot in La Liga.

For Yamal, who has already broken multiple records this season, El Clasico could be another stage to prove why he is Europe’s brightest young star.

Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
Latest News

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

