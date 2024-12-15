Borno ICT Agency Named 1st Runner-Up in Digital Technology Development

The Borno State Information and Communication Technology Development Agency (BICTDA) has been recognized as the 1st runner-up in Digital Technology Human Capital Development.

The award was presented at the 12th National Council on Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy (NCCIDE), which was held on Saturday in Makurdi, Benue State.

The recognition came after thoroughly evaluating 23 states across three key categories, e-Governance, Infrastructure, and Human Capital Development.

Engr. Kabiru Wanori, Executive Secretary of BICTDA, highlighted the achievement as a significant milestone for the agency, which was established only eight months ago.

He attributed the success to the unwavering support of Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, whose commitment to promoting digital literacy has reached all 27 local government areas of the state.

Wanori also emphasized the agency’s strategic focus on equipping young people with essential digital skills, which has positioned Borno as a growing force in Nigeria’s digital economy.

The 12th NCCIDE centered on the theme of leveraging Artificial Intelligence for sustainable development in Nigeria.

Discussions at the event addressed challenges such as infrastructure deficits and digital skill gaps while exploring ways to strengthen collaboration and improve existing policies.

With this recognition, BICTDA is expected further to drive digital transformation and economic growth in Borno State.

“This award inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible for Borno and Nigeria’s digital ecosystem,” Wanori stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...