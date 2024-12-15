Safeguarding Press Freedom: End Harassment of Journalists Now

Journalists across the globe, especially in countries facing turmoil like Nigeria, are enduring serious harassment and threats in the line of duty.

This alarming trend undermines the principles of free speech, democracy, and accountability.

Being a journalist is not a crime; it is a noble profession carried out by skilled, trained, and dedicated individuals.

Without journalists, the world would be left in the dark, unable to understand or respond to events shaping society.

In recent times, journalists have faced increasing challenges, particularly from security agencies and political actors.

These challenges range from intimidation to arbitrary arrests and detention on baseless accusations.

This is not just a regional issue journalists across Northern and Southern Nigeria are vulnerable to these injustices.

Reports of harassment and persecution have become disturbingly common, and some journalists have lost their freedom or even their lives simply for doing their job: reporting the truth.

A vibrant press is a cornerstone of any functional democracy. No country can achieve meaningful development without the critical role played by journalists.

It is through their tireless efforts, working day and night, that citizens are informed about the realities of governance, politics, and social issues.

Journalists do not just report stories; they give a voice to the voiceless and hold those in power accountable.

During the #Endbadgovernment protests against police brutality, journalists were not spared from the violence.

Many were harassed, detained, and assaulted by security agencies while covering the protests. Some lost valuable equipment, and others faced psychological and physical harm.

Such actions not only violate the rights of journalists but also infringe upon the public’s right to access accurate and timely information.

The Nigerian government, both at federal and state levels, must take decisive action to protect journalists.

Authorities must ensure the safety and security of those in the press, recognizing the essential role they play in society.

Security agencies should be trained to respect the rights of journalists and refrain from targeting them for doing their job.

Politicians and other influential figures must also understand that the press is not their enemy; rather, it is a critical partner in nation-building.

Harassment, intimidation, and violence against journalists must stop. Laws and policies protecting press freedom must be strictly enforced, and any violation of these rights should be met with swift and impartial justice.

The international community, civil society organizations, and media houses must also continue to advocate for the rights and safety of journalists globally.

Journalism is not for the faint of heart. It requires bravery, dedication, and a deep commitment to the truth.

Journalists are human beings with families, aspirations, and a desire to contribute positively to society. They deserve respect, protection, and the freedom to carry out their duties without fear.

The government and all relevant stakeholders must collaborate to create an environment where journalists can thrive.

Protecting journalists is not just about safeguarding individuals it is about upholding democracy, ensuring accountability, and empowering citizens with knowledge.

Let us remember: without journalists, the world would be silent. It is time to end the harassment and ensure the press remains free and fearless.

