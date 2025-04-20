Nsulu Airport Land Reduction: A Plea For Justice, Transparency, And Community Survival

The proposed Abia International Airport in Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North, holds the potential for economic growth and connectivity in our state. As landowners, we recognise and value the potential benefits that such a project could provide. We are not against development. We welcome progress. However, the current approach to land acquisition for this project is deeply flawed, lacking transparency, and jeopardises the very fabric of our community. The Landowners feel compelled to speak out in protest and demand a just and equitable resolution that protects our rights and our future.

The initial euphoria over the airport project has given way to anxiety and distrust. What should have been a time of great joy and excitement has instead become a breeding ground for resentment, fueled by a lack of transparency, alleged inducements, and a disregard for established legal procedures. The proposed acquisition of a staggering 1025 hectares of land, effectively displacing countless families and livelihoods, is completely unacceptable. This is a land grab disguised as development.

Our primary concern is not obstructing progress, but rather ensuring our survival. We are not asking for the project to be abandoned; rather, we want it scaled back to a manageable and sustainable level. We propose that the land acquisition area be reduced to 400 hectares. This would allow the airport to be built while also ensuring that our community has enough land to farm, feed itself, and preserve our way of life. This is not an unreasonable request; it is a plea for our continued existence.

The current government approach, marked by secrecy and a lack of meaningful consultation, is deeply concerning. Instead of engaging in open and honest dialogue with the community, the government is accused of using underhanded tactics, such as sneaking around villages, harassing landowners, and offering pitiful sums – “peanuts,” as we have been told – to persuade them to give up their land. This is not the way a responsible government should treat its people. It is a betrayal of trust and a violation of our basic rights.

We are particularly concerned about the alleged use of party agents and compromised villagers to advance the government’s agenda. These individuals, often motivated by personal gain or political expediency, coerce vulnerable and often illiterate landowners into signing away their land for a pittance, without fully understanding the long-term implications. This is not development; it is exploitation.

Governor Alex Otti’s administration has a unique opportunity to right the wrongs of the past and forge a new path forward, one based on trust, transparency, and community rights. We urge the Governor to personally intervene and ensure that this project is carried out in a fair and equitable manner, in accordance with international best practices and applicable laws.

The Land Use Act of 1978 governs the process of land acquisition in Nigeria, vesting all land in each state with the Governor of that state. While the Act establishes a framework for land acquisition, implementation is frequently fraught with difficulties, such as corruption, a lack of transparency, and a disregard for community rights. We believe that the current process in Nsulu falls far short of the idealised and comprehensive procedure outlined in the law.

Consider the government’s processes to acquire community lands for projects in Nigeria.

Project Identification and Planning Phase:

How thoroughly were potential environmental and community impacts evaluated during the early stages of project conception and feasibility studies? Were environmental impact assessments conducted transparently and with the participation of local communities? Were the initial consultations truly informative and inclusive, or were they merely formalities meant to stamp a predetermined outcome? It appears that the affected communities were not taken seriously during the pre-acquisition phase.

Land Acquisition Phase:

The official notification and declaration of the intention to acquire land should have been a watershed moment, demonstrating the government’s commitment to transparency and fairness. But was the notice promptly served on all recognised community leaders, landowners, and occupants? Was the notice published in the state’s Official Gazette as well as widely circulated newspapers, ensuring that the information was available to everyone? Was the acquired land properly surveyed and demarcated, with clear boundaries, or was there ambiguity and confusion?

The land valuation and compensation assessment is probably the most contentious part of the process. Were qualified and independent valuers hired to determine the fair market value of the land, improvements, and other assets included in the acquisition? Did the valuation process take into account non-economic losses like displacement, loss of cultural heritage, and disruption of social networks? Was the valuation process transparent, with affected communities able to access the valuation reports?

The negotiation and agreement phase should have provided an opportunity for the government and the community to collaborate and reach a mutually beneficial solution. Were compensation packages negotiated with affected communities based on valuation reports and any additional losses? Was there active participation by community representatives in the negotiation process? Was the negotiated agreement documented in a legally binding contract that detailed the terms of compensation and any other obligations of the government?

The compensation payment and resettlement phase, if necessary, puts the government’s commitment to fairness and justice to the ultimate test. Was the agreed-upon compensation promptly and fully paid to the affected parties? Was a comprehensive resettlement plan created and implemented for displaced communities, which included the provision of alternative land or housing, infrastructure and social services in the resettlement area, livelihood restoration programs, and culturally appropriate resettlement?

III. Post-acquisition Phase:

Project implementation must adhere to environmental regulations and social safeguards. Regular monitoring of the project’s environmental and community impacts, as well as post-project evaluations to assess the effectiveness of the land acquisition and resettlement programs, are critical. Establishing a grievance redress mechanism to address any complaints that may arise during or after project implementation is also necessary.

Important Considerations for a Fair and Effective Process:

Transparency and accountability, community participation, fair compensation, respect for cultural heritage, environmental protection, adherence to the rule of law, and a grievance redress mechanism are more than just buzzwords; they are the foundation of a fair and equitable land acquisition process.

Unfortunately, the current situation in Nsulu is marred by the issues that frequently plague land acquisition processes in Nigeria: corruption, a lack of transparency, insufficient consultation with affected communities, low valuation of land and assets, delays in compensation payment, poor resettlement programs, and limited access to justice for affected communities.

We are not against development. We are not against progress. We simply want our rights to be respected, our voices heard, and our future secured. We are willing to collaborate with the government to find a solution that benefits both the community and the state, but this can only be accomplished through open and honest communication, transparency, and a commitment to justice.

Our concern is not with the amount of compensation, especially since the appropriate land size has not been determined. We cannot begin to discuss compensation until the government agrees to sit down with us and negotiate a mutually acceptable land size. In accordance with standard procedure, the government committee should have informed our people about the expected compensation amount. Even so, we believe that the government should provide adequate compensation that reflects the true value of our land and the losses we will incur.

We understand that the government needs land to construct the airport, but we also require land to survive. We are farmers, and our livelihoods are based on the land. Taking away too much land will not only force us to leave our homes, but it will also deprive us of the ability to feed ourselves and our families.

We therefore reiterate our demand that the land acquisition be limited to 400 hectares. This will allow the airport to be built while also ensuring that our community has enough land to farm and sustain its way of life. We urge Governor Alex Otti to hear our plea and take immediate action to address our concerns.

The time to act is now. We are willing to engage in meaningful dialogue with the government, but we will not stand by while our community is destroyed. We will continue to fight for our rights, land, and future. We believe that a just and equitable solution is possible, but it will require a commitment to transparency, fairness, and respect for community rights. We urge the Governor to seize this opportunity to establish a legacy of progress and justice in Abia State. Let the Nsulu Airport be a symbol of inclusive development, rather than one that destroys communities and livelihoods.

Roland Ogbonnaya is a concerned indigene of Nsulu and a Journalist.