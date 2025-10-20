spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 20, 2025 - 5:21 PM

Borno Governor Backs NEMA, World Bank on Emergency Preparedness Plan

NewsEnvironment
— By: Hassan Haruna

Borno State Governor Backs NEMA, World Bank on Emergency Preparedness Plan in Borno
Governor Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum has pledged his full support to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the World Bank for the implementation of the Emergency Preparedness and Response (EPR) Plan in Borno State.

Zulum gave the assurance on Monday in Maiduguri when he received a delegation from NEMA and the World Bank.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bukar Tijjani, the governor thanked both organisations for their continued partnership with the state, especially in humanitarian efforts and post-insurgency recovery.

“NEMA has always stood by us during emergencies such as floods, insurgency, and health crises. The World Bank has also been a true partner and friend to Borno, supporting us through tough times,” Zulum said.

He noted that Borno’s selection as one of the seven pilot states for the EPR Plan reflects its proactive efforts in disaster management and reforms carried out through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

According to him, his administration focuses on self-reliance, early intervention, and collaboration with national and international partners.

“We begin interventions using our own technical, human, and financial resources before working with agencies like NEMA and the World Bank to ensure long-term sustainability,” the governor added.

Zulum also commended the collaboration between SEMA and NEMA’s North-East Zonal Office for their effective coordination in handling humanitarian and resettlement programmes.

The NEMA boss reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to continue partnering with the Borno State Government and the World Bank to improve the efficiency and sustainability of disaster preparedness and response efforts in the region.

Previous article
NEWS FLASH: Pilot’s Protest Over Unpaid Wages Delays Max Air Maiduguri Flight
Next article
18-Year Old Girl Takes Life After Forced Marriage in Borno
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Rights Group Condemns Assault on Journalist Olebara, Demands Accountability

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC)...

18-Year Old Girl Takes Life After Forced Marriage in Borno

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
A tragic incident occurred in Gubio Local Government Area...

NEWS FLASH: Pilot’s Protest Over Unpaid Wages Delays Max Air Maiduguri Flight

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Max Air on Monday finally began boarding its Maiduguri-bound...

Anambra Guber: Citizens’ Advocate Urges Monarchs, Town Unions to Maintain Political Neutrality

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
As the November 2025 Anambra Governorship Election draws near,...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Rights Group Condemns Assault on Journalist Olebara, Demands Accountability

News 0
The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC)...

18-Year Old Girl Takes Life After Forced Marriage in Borno

Community 0
A tragic incident occurred in Gubio Local Government Area...

NEWS FLASH: Pilot’s Protest Over Unpaid Wages Delays Max Air Maiduguri Flight

News 0
Max Air on Monday finally began boarding its Maiduguri-bound...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x