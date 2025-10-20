Borno Governor Backs NEMA, World Bank on Emergency Preparedness Plan

Governor Babagana Zulum has pledged his full support to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the World Bank for the implementation of the Emergency Preparedness and Response (EPR) Plan in Borno State.

Zulum gave the assurance on Monday in Maiduguri when he received a delegation from NEMA and the World Bank.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bukar Tijjani, the governor thanked both organisations for their continued partnership with the state, especially in humanitarian efforts and post-insurgency recovery.

“NEMA has always stood by us during emergencies such as floods, insurgency, and health crises. The World Bank has also been a true partner and friend to Borno, supporting us through tough times,” Zulum said.

He noted that Borno’s selection as one of the seven pilot states for the EPR Plan reflects its proactive efforts in disaster management and reforms carried out through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

According to him, his administration focuses on self-reliance, early intervention, and collaboration with national and international partners.

“We begin interventions using our own technical, human, and financial resources before working with agencies like NEMA and the World Bank to ensure long-term sustainability,” the governor added.

Zulum also commended the collaboration between SEMA and NEMA’s North-East Zonal Office for their effective coordination in handling humanitarian and resettlement programmes.

The NEMA boss reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to continue partnering with the Borno State Government and the World Bank to improve the efficiency and sustainability of disaster preparedness and response efforts in the region.