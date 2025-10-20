spot_img
October 20, 2025 - 4:34 PM

NEWS FLASH: Pilot’s Protest Over Unpaid Wages Delays Max Air Maiduguri Flight

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Max Air

Max Air on Monday finally began boarding its Maiduguri-bound flight after a one-hour, thirty-minute delay caused by a pilot’s protest over unpaid salaries.

According to reports by The News Chronicle on Monday passengers were initially stranded when the pilot reportedly refused to operate the flight, citing unresolved salary issues with the airline’s management.

Following negotiations between the pilot and company officials, the airline announced boarding around 2:00 p.m., after confirming that the pilots had been paid their outstanding salaries in full.

Some passengers, however, voiced concerns about the pilot’s emotional readiness to fly after the tense standoff.

“Many of us were worried. We’re glad the issue was settled, but we couldn’t help wondering if the pilot was in the right frame of mind to fly after such a heated exchange,” one passenger said.

Another passenger described the situation as “unprofessional and unsettling,” urging the airline to resolve internal staff welfare matters without disrupting flight schedules.

