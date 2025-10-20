spot_img
October 20, 2025

18-Year Old Girl Takes Life After Forced Marriage in Borno

Community
— By: Hassan Haruna

Young Woman Takes Life After Forced Marriage in Borno

A tragic incident occurred in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State on Sunday evening, as an 18-year-old girl reportedly took her own life after her father forced her to marry one of his friends.

The sad news was shared by security analyst Zagazola Makama on Monday.

According to him, she ended her life shortly after the forced marriage arrangement was completed.

Sources said the incident happened around 6:20 p.m.

The teenager was said to be emotionally distressed and couldn’t bear the pressure from her family to go ahead with the marriage.

A local child protection volunteer, Bukar Fantami Gubio, confirmed the incident, describing it as “deeply unfortunate and heartbreaking.”

He explained that the girl had made it clear before her death that she did not want to marry the man chosen by her father because she was already in love with someone else.

“The emotional pain and pressure she went through because of the forced marriage led her to take her own life. It’s a sad situation that calls for urgent action,” Bukar said.

He called on human rights groups, law enforcement, and other relevant authorities to investigate the case and take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Gubio also urged parents and community leaders to respect the rights and choices of young women in marriage decisions, warning that forced marriages violate human rights.

“This tragedy reminds us of the need to protect the rights and dignity of young women from all forms of abuse and coercion,” he added.

Hassan Haruna
