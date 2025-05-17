Governor Zulum Calls for Statewide Fast, Vows Stronger Security Measures in Borno

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has urged citizens to observe a voluntary fast on Monday, aimed at praying for peace in the state and across the country.

In a statewide address on Saturday night, Governor Zulum said the state government is working closely with the federal government to improve security.

This includes enhancing intelligence sharing, supporting security agencies with better tools, and strengthening local volunteer forces.

“I’ve held extensive discussions with federal authorities and security leaders. I’m happy to say that our collaboration is stronger than ever,” Zulum said. “We are working together on strategies to improve security, share intelligence more effectively, and provide our security personnel with the equipment they need to deal with current threats.”

The governor also said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the service chiefs have promised to address the recent rise in insecurity across the state.

To support these efforts, Zulum announced plans to further empower community based volunteer groups, such as the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), hunters, and vigilantes. He also warned citizens against collaborating with armed groups, calling them “our collective enemy.”

In addition to the security concerns, the governor addressed the ongoing water scarcity in parts of Maiduguri and Jere.

He explained that the issue was caused by damage to water pipelines during last September’s severe flooding.

“My administration is working tirelessly to fix the damaged infrastructure. I ask for your patience as we work to fully restore the water supply,” he said.

Zulum also expressed concern over rising crime in the state capital and announced the revival of the Anti-Social Vices Committee, which will tackle violent crimes and other criminal activities.

Calling for unity, faith, and perseverance, the governor urged all community leaders and citizens to support efforts toward restoring peace and normalcy.

As a spiritual response to the challenges, Zulum called on all residents to join him in a voluntary fast on Monday.

“This is a time for us to come together in faith. Let’s fast and pray for peace in Borno, the Northeast, and the entire country. Through this collective act of hope, we can strengthen our unity and renew our resilience,” he said.

The governor also paid tribute to members of the Nigerian Armed Forces who lost their lives in service, offering prayers for their families.