Boniface Returns to Scoring Form with Bayer Leverkusen

Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface resumes at Bayer Leverkusen with a goal after the FIFA international break with the Super Eagles.

Victor Boniface scored the second goal for Leverkusen in the 60th minute during their 3-1 victory over Bochum. Alex Garcia had fired Leverkusen into an early lead in the 20th minute.

Bochum responded with an equalizer six minutes later, and the teams settled for a 1-1 draw at halftime. Upon returning for the second half, Boniface scored to restore Leverkusen’s lead. Just three minutes before the end of regular time, Amin Adli extended the lead to 3-1.

The 24-year-old, who has been under heavy criticism from some Super Eagles fans, played only four minutes during the Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe. He appears to be the team’s third-choice striker behind Victor Osimhen and Emmanuel Arokodare under the new administration of Eric Chelle.

After the game, he took to his Instagram account to apologize to Super Eagles fans and urged them to remain patient:

“9ja, please be patient with me. The goals will come soon.”