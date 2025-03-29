Brazil Sack Coach Dorival after Humiliating Loss to Argentina

The Brazil Football Confederation has on Friday 28, March announced the sack of its head coach Dorival Junior after the shambolic defeat to Argentina during CONMEBOL matchday 14 of the FIFA World Cup qualifier.

“The Brazilian Football Confederation informs that coach Dorival Jr is no longer in charge of the Brazilian national team,” the confederation said in a statement.

“The management thanks (Dorival) and wishes him success in continuing his career … the CBF will work to find his replacement.”

January 2024, the 62 year old was made permanent head coach having served as an interim manager under two managers for two years.

Following the humiliating defeat on March, 26 in the CONMEBOL Qualifier to Argentina, Brazil sits fourth place with 21 points while rival Argentina earned 31 points and has sealed it spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Real Madrid manager Carlos Ancelloti has been heavily linked to the job for a while, as the Brazil Confederation monitors the progression, Ancelloti contract with Los Blancos runs until 2026.