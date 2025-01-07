I will begin this week’s edition of what is becoming our regular weekly discourse — Civic Insights with an anonymous quote: “Policy is the pen of governance; the ink is the will of the people.” This was why it is a common consensus among developed countries that public leadership must evolve with the needs of the people.

Leadership, in its truest sense, is not just about the exercise of power but about creating a meaningful connection between those who lead and those who are led. In the context of Nigeria, this principle is particularly relevant as we enter the second year of the current administration, with tough decisions like Local Government autonomy being ordered, awaiting appropriate enforcement and/or implemention. Bridging the gap between leaders and the people is not only a moral imperative but also a practical necessity for sustainable governance and development. In this piece, I intend to offer my two kobo on how leadership can move from mere rhetoric to effective representation through empathy, accessibility, and accountability.

Empathy is the cornerstone of effective leadership. Leaders must place themselves in the shoes of their constituents, understanding their struggles, dreams, and aspirations. Incidentally, Nigeria has homogeneous socioeconomic problems. Across the length and breathe of the country, the challenges of the citizenry range from inadequate infrastructure to youth unemployment, a leader must prioritize these pressing issues.

As Mahatma Gandhi aptly said, “The best way to find yourself is to lose it in the service of others.” This means leaders must actively listen to the people, engaging with them through town hall meetings, grassroots campaigns, and direct community interactions. Empathy fosters trust, and trust is the foundation of any meaningful relationship between leaders and the people.

Of note is the fact that leadership is not about residing in an ivory tower; it is about being accessible to the people. The perennial physical and psychological distance between Leaders and constituents, which we notice in Nigeria, often creates a vacuum filled with mistrust and apathy. A Councilorship aspirant for Garki Ward must be readily available to address grievances and offer homegrown solutions to the palpable needs and challenges of Garki people; same goes to the Chairmen, Governors etc.

As John Maxwell observed, “People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.” Accessibility means breaking barriers through open-door policies and leveraging technology. For instance, setting up a digital platform for residents of a particular Ward to submit their complaints and suggestions can make governance more inclusive and responsive.

These are the areas in which Nigerians have felt void since the return of democracy.

Another instrument of connectivity between the people and their representatives in Government that is still elusive is Transparency and accountability. These are non-negotiable elements of good governance. Without them, the gap between Leaders widens, breeding corruption and disenfranchisement. Leaders must be transparent about how resources are allocated and decisions are made. Regular updates and community reports can help keep the people informed and involved.

Thomas Jefferson once remarked, “When a man assumes a public trust, he should consider himself as public property.” This perspective underscores the need for leaders to be accountable to the people they serve. Establishing mechanisms for feedback and oversight, such as Independent Advisory Committee or Community audits, ensures that leaders remain answerable to their constituents.

Education and empowerment are vital tools for bridging this yawning gap. An informed electorate is more likely to hold leaders accountable and actively participate in governance. Political officeholders should invest in civic education programs, teaching residents about their rights and responsibilities in a democratic system.

Nelson Mandela encapsulated this idea when he said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” By empowering the people with knowledge, leaders create a partnership where governance becomes a shared responsibility rather than a top-down imposition.

Endearing oneself to ones Constituents also requires fostering collaboration between one and the community. Leadership should not be a one-way street but a partnership where ideas flow freely, and solutions are co-created. This is particularly important in a diverse Community like my Ward — Garki in FCT, where inclusive decision-making can address the needs of all groups.

In the words of Helen Keller: “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” Leaders should actively engage community-based organizations, religious groups, and youth associations to ensure that governance reflects the collective will of the people.

Finally, closing the gap between our Leaders and our people is a journey, not a destination. It requires continuous effort, sincerity, and a commitment to serve. As noted above, for diverse and dynamic Communities like Abuja Area Councils, this means embodying the principles of empathy, accessibility, accountability, education, and collaboration. Leadership is not about titles or positions; it is about making a difference in the lives of others.

Lao Tzu, put it more succinctly: “A leader is best when people barely know he exists, when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves.” We must urgently envision a future where the gap between leaders and the people is not just bridged but transformed into a bond of mutual respect and shared purpose in a 21st century Nigeria.

© Dr. Okechukwu Chuks Ironkwe (Dan Maliki Takunshara), a Community Leader writes from Garki Abuja and can be reached via: +2349037155518 (SMS/WhatsApp only) or okeironkwe@gmail.com

