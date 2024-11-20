Boko Haram and ISWAP Gain Control Over Vast Areas in Borno State

Recent investigations have revealed that Boko Haram and ISWAP have established full control over many villages and communities in Borno State, contrary to previous beliefs.

A report by activist Kallamu Musa Ali Dikwa claims that the groups dominate areas around Sambisa Forest, Gwoza Hill, Banki, Bama, Dikwa, Marte, Monguno, Kukawa, Gamboru Ngala, and Kala Balge.

According to the findings, the two groups have set up their own governance structures, creating seven “states” and appointing governors.

They have also been actively involved in farming, producing crops like maize and beans. In areas they control, a bag of maize costs around N12,000, far cheaper than in government-controlled regions, where the same bag can cost up to N70,000.

The report reveals that local residents struggling with hardship are forced to pay taxes to the terrorists in exchange for permission to farm.

It also raises concerns about the rehabilitation of so-called “repentant” Boko Haram and ISWAP members, with some returning to the forests and rejoining the groups, worsening insecurity in the region.

Critics argue that the terrorists are often seen as more sympathetic to the local population than the Nigerian government, with some villagers preferring life under their control.

The report urges the international community to reconsider its support for the Nigerian government and to take action against the terrorist groups’ growing influence in the region.

