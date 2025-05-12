Boko Haram Abducts Soldier and Passengers on Borno Highway

Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly kidnapped a soldier and several passengers in Borno State.

The victims were travelling in a commercial bus last Friday when the insurgents stopped the vehicle on the Damaturu – Maiduguri Road.

According to sources the attack happened in the evening. The terrorists, dressed in military uniforms, blocked the highway and checked passengers’ identity cards.

“On Friday evening, along the Maiduguri – Damaturu Road, Boko Haram fighters blocked the road for hours, searching for soldiers who were travelling in public vehicles. Sadly, they found one serving soldier and took him along with other passengers to an unknown location,” one source said.

Efforts to get a response from the army were unsuccessful.

Nigeria has been battling insurgent groups in the North-East for more than ten years. Boko Haram, the most well-known group, started in the early 2000s but became violent around 2009.

Since then, they have carried out bombings, mass kidnappings, and attacks on both civilians and the military