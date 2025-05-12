Leno Yero’s Injury Not Serious -Amorim

Manchester United’s manager has revealed that French center-back Leno Yero sustained an injury during Manchester United’s 2-0 home defeat to West Ham United on Sunday.

Yero started the game in the middle of a back three, alongside Noussair Mazraoui and Luke Shaw, but was replaced in the 52nd minute due to a suspected injury.

“We have to assess Leno in a better way tomorrow [Monday],” he told reporters. “He felt something, but I think it could be a small issue.”

In a separate interview with Sky Sports, Amorim reiterated that there is no reason to fear the worst. “He had that problem at the beginning of the season,” added Amorim. “We hope it’s not too serious. I don’t want to say too much, but perhaps it’s not a big deal.”

If he doesn’t recover in time for the UEFA Europa League final, which is scheduled for less than 10 days from now, it would be a significant blow for the Red Devils.