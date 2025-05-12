Governor Bala Suggests APC Involvement in PDP Internal Crisis

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, has pointed to a possible cause of the ongoing crisis in the party.

Bala Mohammed, who is also the Governor of Bauchi State, said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) might be responsible for the problems in the PDP.

He made this comment while speaking to journalists on Sunday night after a meeting with other PDP leaders, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

He said, “We don’t want to directly blame the APC for the crisis in our party, but they are likely to be behind it. We’re not saying for sure they are the ones.”

The meeting took place at the Bauchi State Government Lodge in Abuja. It was organized to discuss the issues affecting the PDP.

Present at the meeting were PDP governors from Osun, Plateau, Oyo, Adamawa, Enugu, and Zamfara states, along with former governors and members of the party’s National Working Committee.

Also attending were prominent party figures such as former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and former governors from Niger, Bauchi, Sokoto, Jigawa, and Akwa Ibom states.

The PDP has been struggling with internal leadership issues since the period leading up to the 2023 presidential election. The crisis began when the party decided to zone both the presidential ticket and the position of National Chairman to the northern region.