Aregbesola’s “love letter” to President Tinubu

Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola – remember him? I would not have needed to ask this sort of “foolish question”, as it were, but for the fact that, in this our obodo NIgeria, yesterday’s men of power and influence soon become today’s inconsequentials, hardly noticed or remembered by anyone anymore!

Yesterday, they could make anyone an instant millionaire or billionaire or command the earth to swallow up anyone that steps on their toes. Today, they are a far cry from that, having climbed down from their Olympian heights or high horses. Their phones don’t ring incessantly as before. Nothing captures this better than a post I watched on social media of a man who described the difference between being a man of power and being an ordinary citizen!

As a man of power, he was booked first class to a speaking event, was chauffeur-driven from the airport to a five-star hotel, was met on arrival by a bevy of hotel attendants who ushered him into his exquisitely-furnished room. The next day, he was chauffeur-driven again to the engagement venue and had a front-row seat waiting for him. Without asking, he was offered coffee in a gold-plated cup.

Years later when he had become an ordinary citizen and was invited to the same speaking event, he had to book his economy class ticket by himself, took a cab from the airport to a low profile hotel that he could afford; and checked himself into his sparsely furnished room. The next day, he had to find his way to the event venue and when he asked for a cup of coffee, he was signalled to a corner of the hall where he poured himself coffee in a styrofoam cup!

His verdict: the first-class treatment he received during his first outing was not for him but for the office he occupied at the time. His real worth was the styrofoam-cup treatment he got at his second coming!

I don’t know how many of those in positions of power understand this. It seems they only get wiser after they lose power. Who remembers Goodluck Ebele Jonathan today? His phone must have stopped ringing a long time ago. Even Muhammadu Buhari’s phone must have stopped ringing by now. It is not for fun that outgoing governments are described as lame ducks. Once people know that you are on your way out of power, their attention shifts to the in-coming men (and women) of power or the new sheriffs in town, as they are called.

The “reality show” begins right from the time people know that your days in power are numbered. The self-styled “evil genius” of an Army general and military president that Nigerians nicknamed the “Maradona” because of his political dribbling runs realised this inevitable turn of events towards the twilight of his ignoble reign so much so that he had to remind Nigerians that he was still in office and in power! When a man begins to remind his wife and children that he is still the head of the home, know that he has lost effective control and relevance!

I once went to visit a friend who was the Mushin branch manager of Trade Bank; marching ahead of me in his flowing “agbada” was this businessman, followed by his driver who was struggling with a big hamper that was his lot to carry as he tried to keep pace with his oga. Just before we got into the banking hall, we saw my friend taking another man round and introducing him to staff. The businessman asked someone what was going on and he was told that my friend had been transferred and a new manager was resuming in the branch the next day. He quickly signalled to his driver to return the hamper to the car!

But he was unfortunate: I squealed on him and my friend promptly scolded him. With a straight face he said: “That is business!” Apologetically, he returned the hamper but the message was clear. Your office is different from your person. When I was the Editor of PUNCH newspapers, my office got littered every festive period with all manner of hampers. It stopped “raining” when I was promoted even into a higher position but which was of less relevance to the needs of our business-minded and eye-service patrons!

So, Aregbesola – do you still remember him? Let’s start the introduction from the point where he started his meteoric rise into stardom, influence and power. He was a two-term (eight years) Commissioner for Works in Lagos State under Gov. Bola Ahmed Tinubu (1999-2007). From there, he was assisted by the same Tinubu to bag another two-term (eight years) as governor of Osun state (2010 – 2018). It is debatable whether or not Tinubu was instrumental to his appointment as Minister of Interior by President Muhammadu Buhari (August 2019 – May 2023). What is beyond dispute, however, is that Ogbeni, as he was fondly called, was one of the closest political associates of Tinubu until things fell apart between godson and godfather.

What readily comes to mind was the tussle between Aregbesola and his successor as governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola, said to be Tinubu’s cousin. Incidentally, Oyetola was Aregbesola’s Chief of Staff. When politicians fight, they neither remember yesterday nor think of tomorrow. Tinubu soon got enmeshed in the crossfire between Aregbesola and Oyetola so much so that Aregbesola, whom many had thought would be Tinubu’s armour bearer as he campaigned to be the country’s numero uno, became his most truculent opponent.

In the words of William Shakespeare’s Antony (in the play, ‘Julius Caesar’), Aregbesola’s vitriols against Tinubu was “the unkindest cut of all”. Aregbesola’s turnaround surprised many. Here was a man so sold out to Tinubu that he once was quoted as saying that should Tinubu order him to die, all he would ask was the kind of death that would suit the Jagaban most!

But even Peter, despite his staunch and avowed commitment, betrayed Jesus (Matthew 26: 69 – 75). In Peter’s case, it was the devil that sought to destroy him and truncate his destiny as the cornerstone or foundation on which Christ would build his Church (Matthew 16:18; Luke 22:31); in Aregbesola’s case, some people say it was “isasi” – an evil invocation by enemies or detractors that causes a man to misbehave and lose favour with his benefactors. If you have been close enough to politicians, you will understand.

Dogs eating dogs, chicken feasting on one another’s intestines and the pull-him-down syndrome are common among politicians. One politician justified it by saying that fish eat fish to gain weight! Politics is not a place to venture if you are not well fortified – if you understand what I mean! It is “Igbo Odaju” (Forest of the Audacious), which is to be feared more than D. O. Fagunwa’s “Forest of a thousand daemons”.

I understand that efforts by Aregbesola and his friends to make amends have been thwarted by those who are happy that his political downfall has created gaps and vacuums for them to fill. Those ones are said to be saying “oti”, “mba” and “keria” to peace moves. They point at the fact that Aregbesola, someone who does not know how to do things by halves, threw all caution to the wind while standing against Tinubu and his presidential ambition. Those ones must have been behind the former Minister’s recent expulsion from the All Progressives Party (APC) in his ward in Osun state.

But there must be an end to battles and wars – as there must be to litigations. To err is human but to forgive is divine. It is in this light that I chose to view Aregbesola’s recent comments on the state of the nation, which contains pieces of advice that I believe are worth considering or was he simply going for broke with Tinubu? Excerpts:

“Former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola has issued a stark warning about the worsening socio-economic and political crisis in Nigeria, suggesting that if left unchecked, the country could be on the brink of a revolution…. Aregbesola expressed grave concern over what he described as ‘increasing inequality, widespread hunger, insecurity, and the erosion of citizens’ rights’, all of which he believes could fuel widespread unrest…

“Aregbesola pointed out that the growing gap between the nation’s wealthiest elite and the vast majority of struggling citizens was a ticking time bomb… ‘We are seeing worsening economic conditions where fewer and fewer people are thriving while the majority are sinking deeper into poverty. When I was growing up, wealth was not as concentrated in the hands of a tiny elite as it is today’, Aregbesola said, adding that the current trajectory of the nation—marked by a lack of basic rights and an ever-expanding underclass—may leave many with no choice but to resort to revolt.

“Aregbesola… noted that a key responsibility of the government is the welfare and security of its citizens but lamented that Nigeria’s current leadership has failed on both counts. ‘A society that cannot guarantee the safety and well-being of its people is a society on the brink of collapse. And once these basic rights are denied, people will resist, even if it leads to (a) revolution’, he warned.

“In a broader context, Aregbesola also advocated for transition to the parliamentary system of government, arguing that Nigeria’s current presidential system under which power is concentrated in the hands of a single individual is ill-suited to the country’s size and complexity. ‘It is unrealistic for one person to govern over 220 million Nigerians without checks and balances’, he said, noting that the parliamentary system would foster a more inclusive and accountable form of governance.

” Aregbesola likened the centralization of power under Nigerian presidents to a form of ‘modern colonialism’, pointing out the dictatorial tendencies that have characterized the Nigerian leadership. ‘If we continue to believe that one person has the capacity to rule this country alone, we are kidding ourselves. It’s time for a change’, he insisted”.

Our political leaders get wiser and speak like normal human beings only after they exit power. All the same, we should not throw the baby away with the bath water. We should not, because of the messenger, ignore the message – poignant, instructive and timely as it is. That Aregbesola chose to advise Mr. President through this forum indicates that he might have been shut out and no longer has access. The President should keep his doors open to foes and friends alike. If I recall well, he did vow to be the president of all Nigerians.

Former Editor of PUNCH newspapers, Chairman of its Editorial Board and Deputy Editor-in-chief, BOLAWOLE was also the Managing Director/ Editor-in-chief of The WESTERNER newsmagazine. He writes the ON THE LORD’S DAY column in the Sunday TRIBUNE and TREASURES column in NEW TELEGRAPH newspaper on Wednesdays. He is also a public affairs analyst on radio and television.

He can be reached via turnport@gmail.com, 0807 552 5533

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...