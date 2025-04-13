Bluesky Introduces Chat Reactions, New Explore Page

Bluesky, the social networking platform, has released a new update for its app, bringing features that resemble tools familiar to users of X.

One of the main changes is the addition of chat reactions in direct messages. Now, users can click on an emoji button next to a message to react.

The app initially provides a small set of common emojis like the thumbs-up, heart, and laughing face. If users want more options, they can select from a wider range of emojis, much like the customization available on X.

The second major update is a revamped search page, now called “Explore.”

This new page helps users discover what’s trending on Bluesky, making it easier to follow the latest discussions across the platform.

With over 34 million active users, the search page now displays trends in real-time, with labels such as “New” or “Hot” indicating the popularity of certain topics.

These trends can include current events, like political issues, or popular communities within the app.

The Explore page also allows users to personalize their experience by entering specific interests.

It offers recommendations for accounts to follow based on categories like Sports, Music, Art, Science, and more.

Additionally, Bluesky now suggests Starter Packs—curated lists of users that newcomers can follow quickly. The app also highlights various custom feeds, such as NFL+, which connects users interested in American football.

These updates are part of Bluesky’s efforts to create a more engaging experience, especially for users coming from X, by offering familiar features that encourage interaction and discovery on the platform.