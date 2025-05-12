ASUU Elects Prof. Chris Piwuna as New President – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. On Sunday, May 11, 2025, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) elected Prof. Chris Piwuna, a consultant psychiatrist and Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Jos, as its new president during its 23rd National Delegates Congress held in Benin. Piwuna succeeds Prof. Victor Osodeke of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture and won the position over Prof. Adamu Babayo of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University. His election comes amid concerns of a potential strike over the distribution of recently released earned academic allowances and ongoing issues like brain drain. Notably, on April 23, 2025, Education Minister Dr. Maruf Alausa announced that President Tinubu approved N50 billion to settle unpaid university staff allowances.

2. Suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara says he no longer wants to return to office, nearly two months after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency and placed the state under federal control. Speaking on May 11, 2025, at a memorial service in Port Harcourt for PANDEF leader Edwin Clark, Fubara said his “spirit has left that place,” calling his removal the will of God. Though some elders still referred to him as governor and condemned his removal, Fubara distanced himself from such remarks, saying they could harm peace efforts. He also criticised supporters whose actions have worsened the political conflict.

The crisis began in late 2023 after a fallout between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike. Tinubu attempted a peace deal in December 2024 but later suspended Fubara and others on March 18, 2025, appointing retired naval officer Ibok-Ete Ibas to lead the state. Eleven PDP governors have challenged the move at the Supreme Court, while the National Assembly seeks to have the case dismissed and fined. Fubara reportedly met Tinubu in London in April to discuss the matter.

3. Nigerians have challenged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest former Niger Delta militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, after a viral video showed him at his 54th birthday party. At the same time, a man sprayed ₦1,000 notes, an act considered naira abuse under Nigerian law.

The video sparked criticism of the EFCC, with many accusing the agency of double standards and asking whether Tompolo is above the law. Section 21(3) of the CBN Act prohibits naira spraying, with penalties including fines and imprisonment. The EFCC has previously prosecuted several celebrities for similar offences, including Bobrisky, jailed for six months in 2024, and others like E-Money, Iyabo Ojo, and AY Makun, who were recently questioned. Critics now demand that the EFCC act on Tompolo’s case to maintain its credibility.

4. The United States and China have agreed to reduce tariffs on each other’s goods for 90 days, significantly easing their ongoing trade war. Beginning Wednesday, both countries will cut tariffs by 115%, with U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports dropping to 30% and Chinese tariffs on U.S. goods falling to 10%. The deal follows trade talks held over the weekend in Geneva.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese officials acknowledged the growing economic strain from the tariffs. Markets responded positively, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rising 3% and European markets also posting gains. Early forecasts suggest U.S. markets will open over 2% higher. Analysts have called the agreement an unexpected but welcome breakthrough. Oil prices rose over 3%, while gold prices fell by the same margin, reflecting shifting investor sentiment amid hopes of improved global trade stability.

5. On May 11, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer outlined plans to tighten the immigration system, promising that migration numbers would fall significantly. The proposed measures include mandatory English tests for all visa applicants and their adult dependents, an extended route to settled status, and reduced recruitment of overseas care workers.

The care sector has raised concerns, with a care home executive warning the changes could cause significant staffing problems. The reforms target legal migration, which comprises the majority of UK migration, but do not address irregular arrivals such as small boat crossings.

Net migration reached 728,000 in the year to June 2024. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused Labour of lacking credibility on border control, referencing past remarks by Starmer about immigration law. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also criticised the plan, calling it unrealistic.

5. The 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was held on May 11, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria, recognizing achievements in African film and television across 28 categories. The event, hosted by IK Osakioduwa, introduced a new category: Best Music Score.

“Lisabi: The Uprising,” produced by and starring Lateef Adedimeji, won Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa), Best Art Direction, and Best Makeup. The film, directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, tells the story of an Egba farmer’s resistance against the Alaafin of Oyo in the 1800s. The Best Movie award went to “Freedom Way” by Blessing Uzzi, a 2024 action thriller directed by Afolabi Olalekan that explores corruption, police brutality, and youth oppression in Nigeria.

“Seven Doors,” a supernatural Netflix series, won Best Lead Actor (Femi Adebayo), Best Lead Actress (Chioma Chukwuka), and Best Music Score (Tolu Obanro). Nkem Owoh and Sani Mu’azu received Lifetime Achievement Awards, while Kayode Kasum was honoured with the Trailblazer Award.