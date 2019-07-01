Biodun Fatoyinbo Steps Down as Senior Pastor of COZA

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Monday morning stepped down as the senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, over alleged rape allegation by Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola.

Pastor Fatoyinbo announced stepping down from the pulpit in a post on his instagram page.

He wrote: “The past few days have been very sobering on me I have taken time to seek spiritual counsel form Christian leaders around the world who feel very concerned about the ongoing report in the media.

“I have solicited their guidance on actions I should take that is honoring to our Lord Jesus Christ and the work he has called me to do.

“Drawing from their counsel and that of the leadership of COZA and owing to my love for Lord’s work and the sacred honor of my calling I have decided to take a leave of absence from the pulpit of the church.”

This is following protest asking Pastor Fatoyinbo to step down over the rape allegations by Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola.

Busola, the wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo had alleged that the COZA founder forcefully raped her when she was young.