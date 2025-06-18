Biafra War Wasn’t Targeted at Igbos — Gowon

Former Nigerian Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, says the Biafra war was never intended to target the Igbo people but was aimed at preserving Nigeria’s unity.

Speaking in an interview with Arise News monitored by The News Chronicle on Wednesday, Gowon, who led the country during the civil war from 1967 to 1970, said he issued strict codes of conduct to Nigerian troops, warning them not to harm civilians.

“I made it clear — protect women and children, and only take up arms against those who take up arms against you,” he said.

He emphasized that the conflict arose from resistance to the unitary system of government and that his allegiance was to a united Nigeria. “If it came down to choosing between unity and disintegration, I knew where my loyalty lay,” he added.

Gowon also revealed that he was unaware of the 1966 counter-coup until the night it happened and said efforts were made during the war to reassure civilians that they were not the enemy.