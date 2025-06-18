Korean Meteorological Administration to Boost Weather Prediction Capacity

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korean Meteorological Administration (KMA) on the sidelines of the 79th session of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Executive Council currently taking place in Geneva.

The agreement was formalized by the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike, who also serves as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative with the WMO.

The MoU marks a significant step toward strengthening bilateral cooperation between both countries in meteorological science and technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, NiMet and KMA will collaborate in key areas including capacity development, scientific and technical research, and the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in weather prediction.

The cooperation will also focus on the integration of advanced Information Technology (IT) systems to enhance information dissemination and communication of weather forecasts.

In addition, the partnership aims to support the enhancement of NiMet’s Seasonal Climate Prediction tools and provide training programs centered on early warning systems.

These initiatives are expected to improve the agency’s forecasting accuracy, risk communication, and national preparedness for climate-related hazards.

This development aligns with NiMet’s strategic objective to modernize its operations and contribute more effectively to national and regional climate resilience efforts.

The agreement is also in line with global best practices for international cooperation in climate science and meteorological capacity building.