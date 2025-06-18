NEMA Trains NYSC Corps Members as First Responders in Rivers

In an effort to strengthen grassroots disaster preparedness and response, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), through its Port Harcourt Operations Office, organized a comprehensive one-day training session for members of the NYSC Emergency Management Vanguards (EMVs) serving in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The capacity-building initiative was tailored to equip corps members with vital theoretical and practical knowledge in the field of disaster management, emergency response, and community safety. The training aligns with NEMA’s broader strategy to decentralize emergency preparedness by empowering young people under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to serve as frontline responders within their host communities.

Throughout the session, participants were exposed to a wide range of topics designed to enhance their competence and confidence in handling emergencies. These included an overview of NEMA’s history and operational structure, foundational principles of disaster management, fire prevention and safety measures, as well as basic first aid skills such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the recovery position. The training also emphasized the pivotal role EMVs are expected to play in community engagement, public sensitization, and grassroots disaster risk reduction.

To reinforce learning, the corps members were divided into groups for practical exercises. These hands-on sessions involved live demonstrations of emergency techniques, allowing each team to practice administering CPR and placing a casualty in the recovery position. The interactive nature of the training ensured that participants not only understood theoretical concepts but also developed the skills necessary for real-life application.

By the end of the exercise, the corps members had gained essential insights into the dynamics of emergency situations and the appropriate responses needed to manage them effectively. The training underscored the importance of preparedness and proactive risk management, particularly in communities that are often the first to feel the impact of natural and man-made disasters.

The event concluded with a charge to the corps members to take ownership of their roles as Emergency Management Vanguards by applying their knowledge in practical community development activities. They were encouraged to initiate awareness campaigns, promote fire safety protocols, and support local authorities in coordinating early response efforts during emergencies.

This initiative by NEMA reflects its continued commitment to youth inclusion in national emergency frameworks and its recognition of the NYSC platform as a powerful tool for grassroots engagement. Through such collaborations, NEMA aims to build a resilient and safety-conscious society, starting with communities that are often most vulnerable to disasters.