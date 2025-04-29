Anambra Crash: 8 Dead, 6 Injured in Bus-Tanker Collision Near Ukpo Junction – FRSC Urges Safer Driving

A fatal crash that occurred along the Nteje-Awka route, near the New Terminal close to Ukpo Junction, has claimed eight lives, injuring many others.

According to eyewitness accounts and preliminary investigations, a Mack tanker without a registration number collided with a Toyota Hiace bus, registered as EKP 375 XM.

The bus, traveling from Abakaliki to Onitsha, was speeding and overtook the vehicle dangerously before colliding with a tanker heading towards Awka on a single carriageway.

The crash resulted in eight fatalities.

According to the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Sector Command, Margaret Onabe, four males and four females died in the crash. In contrast, six others, comprising two males and four females, were injured.

Reacting to the development, Sector Commander Corps Commander Joyce Nnennaya Alexander extended her condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Alexander urged drivers to prioritize their safety and that of others by maintaining a safe speed and ensuring that the road is clear before overtaking to prevent such tragic incidents.

“Drivers must ensure they drive at a minimum safe speed and only overtake when the road is clear,” emphasized the Sector Commander.

She revealed that a rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje attended to the injured victims, transporting them to the hospital for treatment. At the same time, the deceased were taken to Jerusalem Mortuary, Nteje, after confirmation by a doctor.

After visiting the crash scene on Monday, inspecting the crashed vehicles at Nteje Police Station, and meeting with the NUPENG Chief of Taskforce, the Anambra FRSC boss also visited the surviving victims at Regina Caeli Hospital and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital to assess their condition and offer support.

“The Sector Commander’s proactive approach underscores the FRSC Anambra Sector Command’s dedication to preventing road crashes and ensuring the safety of all road users.

“By engaging with stakeholders like NUPENG and monitoring the aftermath of the crash, the Command aims to identify areas for improvement and implement measures to reduce the risk of future accidents.

“The FRSC Anambra Sector Command reassures the public of its continued efforts to promote road safety awareness, enforce traffic regulations, and collaborate with relevant stakeholders to create a safer road environment for all users,” Onabe said in a statement.