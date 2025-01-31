Sweden Backs Regional Collaboration in Lake Chad to Tackle Security and Climate Challenges

The Swedish government has committed to supporting regional efforts to tackle insecurity, economic issues, and climate change in the Lake Chad Basin.

Joachim Baijimo, head of regional development at the Swedish Embassy in Addis Ababa, made this pledge during a panel discussion at the 5th Lake Chad Governors’ Forum, which was held on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Baijimo emphasized the need for collective action to address challenges such as extremism, violence, and climate change.

“These are challenges that we must tackle together,” he said. “For Sweden, this is an investment in both international development and our own security, as these issues cross borders and require a unified response.”

He highlighted the importance of global cooperation in solving shared problems, noting that the high level of participation at the forum was a positive sign for future regional collaboration.

Baijimo also pointed out that Sweden’s involvement in the forum aligns with its international development goals and national interests.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress made in developing territorial action plans, Baijimo stated that these plans are essential for the next phase of regional efforts.

“We are pleased to see these plans being developed strategically, enabling stakeholders to align their actions with the broader goals of the region,” he said.

The 5th Lake Chad Governors’ Forum continues to be a key platform for regional leaders to discuss cross-border cooperation, security challenges, and development needs.

