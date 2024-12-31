ACF Condemns Military Airstrike in Sokoto, Calls for Investigation and Compensation

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed strong disapproval over a military airstrike on Silame Community in Sokoto State that killed 10 people and injured several others.

In a statement released on Monday in Kaduna State, the ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, described the Christmas Day attack as “one mistake too many” and demanded a thorough investigation and compensation for the victims.

“We are deeply troubled and saddened by the incident in Silame. This is one too many for our country,” Muhammad-Baba stated.

He highlighted that the attack was not an isolated incident, referencing similar tragic events such as the bombing of Tudun Biri in Kaduna State and attacks in Adamawa and Nasarawa states. “The memories of similar attacks remain fresh,” he added.

The ACF also criticized the military’s response, particularly a statement claiming the attack was on a planned target, describing it as “insensitive.”

The forum questioned whether lessons had been learned from past incidents, pointing to the Defence Headquarters’ earlier dismissal of the Tudun Biri bombing, which they later admitted was a mistake after internal investigations.

The ACF called for those responsible to be held accountable. “There’s no clarity on whether those involved were adequately punished,” Muhammad-Baba noted.

Despite its concerns, the forum praised the Sokoto State government for its prompt response, including Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s visit to the affected community to offer condolences and pledge medical support for the injured.

