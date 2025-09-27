spot_img
Benue Government Shuts 12 Illegal Hospitals, Warns Citizens Against “Suicide Mission”

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

The Benue State Government has shut down 12 unlicensed hospitals and clinics across Buruku, Ushongo, and Kwande Local Government Areas, warning residents that using such facilities is like embarking on a “suicide mission.”

 

The closures were carried out on Thursday during an enforcement exercise led by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Human Services, Dr. Beatrice Tsavmbu.

 

She was joined by the Director of Medical Services, Dr. Agbadu Iorbee Joshua; the Director of Public Health, Mrs. Esther Menger; and the Director of Medical Laboratory Sciences, Mr. Anyebe Boniface.

 

Facilities sealed in the operation include Ella Community Health Centre and St. William Community Health Centre in Buruku; De Poloo Community Health Centre, Uli Dispensary, City Community Health Centre, and Tomkenti Community Health Centre in Ushongo; and Luter Clinic and Maternity, Akumator Tsaha Community Health Centre, Primary Health Centre Adagi, Ahobee Memorial Hospital, Divine Community Health Centre, and Tor Chibee Community Health Centre in Kwande.

 

Dr. Tsavmbu said the facilities were closed due to lack of operating licenses, poor hygiene, and disregard for regulations.

 

She vowed to eliminate medical quackery in Benue State, stressing that the exercise supports Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia’s plan to upgrade and properly equip public health centers.

 

While sealing illegal facilities, the inspection team also commended Mbagen College of Health Technology and Mbagen Community Hospital in Abwa for maintaining good standards during an unscheduled visit.

 

Meanwhile, community leaders accused Luter Clinic and Maternity in Ikyogen of “harvesting lives like wildfire,” prompting special concern from the health ministry.

 

The crackdown highlights the government’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and health of Benue citizens.

x