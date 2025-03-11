Benue Gov Boils Over Killing of Three Guards, Burning of Secretariat 

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia has decried the vicious and ferocious attack and murder of three members of Civil Protection Guards who were on duty to protect our locals at On-MbaAondo, Tsambe-Mbesev ward of Gwer-West Local Government.

In a statement, the governor said the inhuman act, carried out by marauding armed herdsmen, is once more a flagrant affront to the peace and security of our communities.

“We appreciate the deep rage and frustration that has led to the anxiety at Naka, the headquarters of Gwer-West, including the regrettable burning of the Local Government Secretariat and the palace of Ter Nagi by protesters”.

He said, “while we empathize with the sentiments of our people, we advocate restraint and foresight in funneling this anger. Destruction of our own worth simply serves to frustrate the intentions of our government, which is devoted to building up peace and security in the state.

“We request all security organs to intensify their efforts in detecting and capturing the perpetrators of this heinous atrocity. It is essential that these marauding herdsmen are forced to do justice to ensure that they deal with the full wrath of the law.

“The security of our residents is paramount, and we will not rest until those culpable for this violence are held liable.”

He emphasized that his government is pursuing faithfully to enhance security efforts and protect “our communities from further attacks. We implore all citizens to stand vigilant and collaborate with security agencies in reporting unusual activities”.

“In these trying moments, let us stand banded together against violence and endeavor for peace and justice in Benue State. Together, we can conquer these challenges and establish a healthier environment for all”.